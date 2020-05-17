VF (NYSE:VFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VF (NYSE:VFC) issued its earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Shares of VF stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average of $77.50. VF has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on VF in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim cut their target price on VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VF presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

