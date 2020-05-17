Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Earns Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VCTR. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Victory Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.28.

Victory Capital stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.12. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $204.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.52 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 36.38% and a net margin of 15.10%. Research analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkes acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $279,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

