Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) PT Raised to $78.00

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) had its price objective boosted by Guggenheim from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VIE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Viela Bio in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Viela Bio from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viela Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on Viela Bio from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Viela Bio from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viela Bio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NYSE VIE opened at $51.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.93. Viela Bio has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $70.66.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIE. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Viela Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $119,675,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Viela Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $110,509,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Viela Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $10,860,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Viela Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $10,054,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Viela Bio by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,762,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,975,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the period.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company is developing inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; kidney transplant desensitization; myasthenia gravis; and IgG4-related diseases.

