Virgin Money UK’s (VMUK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 170 ($2.24).

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 154.63 ($2.03).

Shares of VMUK stock opened at GBX 71.44 ($0.94) on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 46.10 ($0.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.92). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 70.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.76.

In related news, insider Ian S. Smith sold 26,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.47), for a total transaction of £29,480.64 ($38,780.11).

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

