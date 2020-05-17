Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Vista Outdoor in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $426.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VSTO has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

NYSE VSTO opened at $7.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $428.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $248,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

