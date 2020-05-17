Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Buys New Shares in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG bought a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,803 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,000. Walt Disney comprises 3.1% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS opened at $109.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

