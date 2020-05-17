Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,821,014 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 0.7% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.26% of Walt Disney worth $2,204,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,437,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $332,071,000 after purchasing an additional 70,359 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 849,867 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $82,097,000 after purchasing an additional 42,453 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $4,135,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,586,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $443,068,000 after acquiring an additional 278,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

NYSE:DIS opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.75 and a 200-day moving average of $127.67. The company has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

