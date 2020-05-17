Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 122.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 851,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 468,362 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 3.6% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $82,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.75 and its 200 day moving average is $127.67. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.