Warburg Research Analysts Give BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:BYW6) a €20.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:BYW6) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

BYW6 opened at €27.50 ($31.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.45 million and a P/E ratio of 40.44. BayWa AG/AKT o.N. has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 12 month high of €29.50 ($34.30). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is €26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.44.

BayWa AG/AKT o.N. Company Profile

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in agricultural resources, such as fertilizers, crop protection, grains, seeds, and feedstuff; collects, stores, and sells harvested produce; and supplies dessert and organic pome fruits.

