Warburg Research Reiterates €35.00 Price Target for Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN)

Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DBAN. Baader Bank set a €43.10 ($50.12) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.26) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of DBAN stock opened at €26.30 ($30.58) on Thursday. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a fifty-two week low of €22.20 ($25.81) and a fifty-two week high of €42.50 ($49.42). The firm has a market capitalization of $395.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.99.

About Deutsche Beteiligungs

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

