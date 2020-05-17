Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) to Hold

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CAKE. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $827.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.39. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $615.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 51.85%. This is a positive change from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 329,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 157,631 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 35,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 304.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 29,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

