Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.92

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and traded as high as $12.55. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 17,611 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 360.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.