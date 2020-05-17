Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 12.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Globe Life by 100.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,440,568.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day moving average of $93.24. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.74 and a 12 month high of $111.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GL. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

