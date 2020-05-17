Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,284 Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,014,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $92,054,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $47,576,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $24,484,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $17,131,000.

WTRG stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. Essential Utilities Inc has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.55.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.19 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

WTRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

