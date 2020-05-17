Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,208 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,492 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 331,619 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $125,316,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 60.1% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,099 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 332,346 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average of $47.84. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LUV. UBS Group cut Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

