Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $339,000 Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 137.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 77.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL stock opened at $86.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.47. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $178.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.70.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JLL. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.