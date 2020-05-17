Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $444,000 Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 35,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $202.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.89.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,497.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $121.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.37. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $180.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.