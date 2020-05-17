Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 90.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,022,000 after acquiring an additional 750,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,815,000 after acquiring an additional 153,024 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,723,000 after acquiring an additional 216,060 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,536,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,279,000 after acquiring an additional 142,925 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,374,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,630,000 after acquiring an additional 166,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on Comerica from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on Comerica from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.97.

Shares of CMA opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.18. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $74.75.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.26 million. Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.