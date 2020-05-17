Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATR. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 9.8% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 35.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 10,145 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

Shares of ATR opened at $101.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.23. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $126.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

