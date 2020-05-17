Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,773 Shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orange in the 4th quarter valued at $7,056,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Orange by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 301,761 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Orange by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,886,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,528,000 after purchasing an additional 234,186 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Orange by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 919,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 194,306 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Orange by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 283,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 184,728 shares during the period. 0.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orange currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Orange stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95. Orange SA has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $16.64.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

