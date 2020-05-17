Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,674 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities upgraded Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of MFC opened at $11.37 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

