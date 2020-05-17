Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,033 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,379,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,488,000 after buying an additional 8,877,213 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,358,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,063,000 after buying an additional 1,294,403 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,772,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,923,000 after buying an additional 43,104 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,266,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,955,000 after buying an additional 1,966,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 367.7% during the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,301,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,953,000 after buying an additional 1,023,544 shares during the last quarter. 6.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.52. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.29, a PEG ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $15.07 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 51.35%.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Fearnley Fonds raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equinor ASA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

