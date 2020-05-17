William Blair Weighs in on Cardlytics Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cardlytics in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24). William Blair also issued estimates for Cardlytics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.97 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CDLX. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -70.76 and a beta of 2.37. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.67.

In related news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $35,166.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,730.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 181,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $5,361,451.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 787,626 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,797 and have sold 188,427 shares valued at $8,681,061. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 544,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 89,100 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 502.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.