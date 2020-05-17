Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Holdings Lowered by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 60,954 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $29.06.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $502,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 804,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,246,838.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Spence acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

