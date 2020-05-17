Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €150.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €102.00 ($118.60) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €170.82 ($198.63).

Wirecard stock opened at €77.00 ($89.53) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €105.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €114.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Wirecard has a 52-week low of €79.68 ($92.65) and a 52-week high of €162.30 ($188.72).

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

