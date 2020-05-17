Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Posts Earnings Results

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $215.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. Wix.Com updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of WIX opened at $201.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.85. Wix.Com has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $204.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WIX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $102.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Wix.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on Wix.Com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.56.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

