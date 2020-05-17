WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on the grocer’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 250 ($3.29).

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MRW. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an outperform rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 213 ($2.80) in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 209.80 ($2.76).

LON MRW opened at GBX 189.70 ($2.50) on Wednesday. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a twelve month low of GBX 157.55 ($2.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 216 ($2.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 184.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 189.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.84 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from WM Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $3.93. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. WM Morrison Supermarkets’s payout ratio is currently 48.61%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

