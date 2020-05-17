Xperi Corp (XPER) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th.

Xperi has a payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Xperi to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $717.09 million, a PE ratio of -38.84 and a beta of 0.45. Xperi has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $23.93.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.30 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xperi will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XPER. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Xperi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

