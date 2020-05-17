Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) to Post -$0.55 EPS

Analysts predict that Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) will report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the highest is ($0.11). Tapestry posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 190.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Tapestry had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Tapestry from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tapestry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 111,344 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $188,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 6.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 817,657 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 52,658 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $942,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR opened at $12.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

