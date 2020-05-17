Zacks: Brokerages Expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Commercial Metals reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Commercial Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded Commercial Metals to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Commercial Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

CMC stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 79.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

