Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.40. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $828,963.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,735.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $69,672.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,983 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 827.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 870.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $24.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $26.83.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

