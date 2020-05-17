Zacks: Brokerages Expect Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) to announce earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Superior Industries International’s earnings. Superior Industries International reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Superior Industries International will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Superior Industries International.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.68 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SUP shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

SUP stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Superior Industries International has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 963,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 100,324 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Superior Industries International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,372 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Superior Industries International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

