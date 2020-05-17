Zacks: Brokerages Expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Posted by on May 17th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) to announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.50. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $94.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUPN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $347,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,858.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,505,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,717,000 after acquiring an additional 183,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,142,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 67,945 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 961,973 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after purchasing an additional 358,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,343 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 42,959 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.78. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Earnings History and Estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN)

