Zacks: Brokerages Expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.38. TransUnion posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $3.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. TransUnion had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransUnion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on TransUnion from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $75.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $101.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,446 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $393,527.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,825.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,467 shares of company stock worth $8,654,372 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

