Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CGC. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.32.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

CGC stock opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 535.05% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $93.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.