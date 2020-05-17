Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $140.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Take Two is benefiting from portfolio strength and solid increase in recurrent consumer spending. Digital revenues are growing on solid demand for NBA 2K20 and NBA 2K19, Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, and WWE SuperCard and WWE 2K20. The company’s portfolio strength and recent slate of releases, including Borderlands 3, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey and The Outer Worlds are major growth drivers in the near term. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, the company provided weak revenues and bookings guidance for the fourth quarter. Higher software development costs is keeping margins under pressure.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TTWO. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra reduced their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.79.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $132.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $26,328.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,229.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,541 shares of company stock valued at $29,362,074. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

