Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the identification and development of orphan neurologic indications and other neurological pathways. The company’s pipeline includes BHV-0223, which is a formulation of a glutamate-modulating agent; BHV-4157, which is a new chemical entity that modulates glutamate and BHV-5000, which is an in-licensed investigational agent of the Company targeting N-Methyl-D-Aspartate receptor antagonism which are in clinical trial stage. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is based in NEW HAVEN, United States. “

BHVN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.08.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.30. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $67.86.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $4,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,682,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,821,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $365,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,044,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,315,000 after purchasing an additional 456,986 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $6,805,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

