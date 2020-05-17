Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Shares of Charah Solutions stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. Charah Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.21.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The business had revenue of $164.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Charah Solutions will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Charah Solutions by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

