Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is involved in developing drug for orphan cancer indications. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

DMPI opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58. DelMar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). On average, analysts anticipate that DelMar Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DelMar Pharmaceuticals

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer.

