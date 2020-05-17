Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 16,151 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,151 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $180,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 134,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $156,698,000 after buying an additional 65,838 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Nomura raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.34.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,245.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,326.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.