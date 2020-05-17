Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,901 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Autodesk by 71.5% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 6,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 251 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK stock opened at $180.72 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $211.58. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.01 and a 200 day moving average of $176.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.35.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

