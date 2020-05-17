Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.83 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,469 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $7,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 50,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,129,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA opened at $106.87 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $148.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.10.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $30,779.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,651.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $25,386.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $278,324 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

