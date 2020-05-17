Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $8.47 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,591 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.14% of PulteGroup worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

In other news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,392.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,978 shares of company stock worth $1,914,735 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.