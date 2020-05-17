Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $8.76 Million Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 206.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,296 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.08% of FMC worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,168,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $749,001,000 after acquiring an additional 107,336 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,403,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,753,000 after buying an additional 1,497,256 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of FMC by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,945,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,998,000 after buying an additional 32,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,410,000 after buying an additional 74,660 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,828,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,359,000 after buying an additional 29,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $88.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.39. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FMC from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.94.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,124.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

