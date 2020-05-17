Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $8.89 Million Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 657,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,746 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $8,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,703.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5,095.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 467,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,128,000 after purchasing an additional 458,562 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 231,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.74. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.3003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 55.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNQ. Morgan Stanley lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wood & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $34.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.09.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

