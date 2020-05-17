Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,302,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,831 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.7% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $69,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Shares of VZ opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.30. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

