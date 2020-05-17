Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 312,145 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 432.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,145 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.13% of LKQ worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in LKQ by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LKQ. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

LKQ opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other LKQ news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

