Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 4,851 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.08% of Sun Communities worth $8,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SUI. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.40.

NYSE:SUI opened at $125.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.23 and its 200 day moving average is $148.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Sun Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 101.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.37). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $292,791.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $436,384.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

