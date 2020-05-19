-$0.18 EPS Expected for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) to post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). Okta posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Okta.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Okta from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Okta from $140.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Okta from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.21.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $179.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of -100.80 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $185.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $239,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,087,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,486 shares of company stock valued at $47,993,602 in the last ninety days. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $110,294,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,810,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,828,000 after purchasing an additional 765,117 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth $67,392,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 98.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,063,000 after buying an additional 502,817 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,269,000 after buying an additional 395,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Okta (OKTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.