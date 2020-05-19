$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s earnings. Schweitzer-Mauduit International posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Schweitzer-Mauduit International.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 19.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWM shares. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE SWM opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.71. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is currently 49.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

